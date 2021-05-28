2001 Viper GTS with a Twin-Turbo Gen 5 V10 Goes 6.89 sec

Will Dugas owns a 2001 Viper GTS called “Juggernaut” with a twin-turbo 5th gen (2013-2017) 540 ci Viper V10 built by Nth Moto in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The engine made 3103 horsepower and 2404 lb-ft of torque to the hubs on 39 psi of boost from two Garrett 88 mm turbochargers and One Ethanol R fuel. Will has been chasing the 6’s and accomplished it at Maryland International Raceway for Hail Mary Derby. While there they ran a 6.891 sec quarter-mile at 205.16 mph setting a new record for quickest IRS Viper.

Source: TalonTSi97 Videos and 1320 Video