Jeep JK with a LS3 V8

Jeep JK built by Rockstar Performance Garage with a LS3 V8

Rockstar Performance Garage built this Jeep Wrangler JK for Mitch Moore at their company in Murrieta, California. The company installed a 6.2 LS3 V8 with an Aeromotive fuel system and Magnaflow exhaust. The drivetrain features a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and Currie axles with Yukon axles. The Jeep rides on a GenRight Off Road Elite suspension with King shocks and R1 Concepts disc brakes behind KMC Machete wheels and Mickey Thompson Baja Boss 40-inch tires.

Source: Rockstar Performance Garage (build album)

