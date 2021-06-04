1967 Camaro RS/SS with a 427 ci ZZ427 V8

The owner of this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS convertible wanted a new engine so it was dropped off at V8 Speed & Resto Shop in Red Bud, Illinois. While there the company replaced the factory 396 ci V8 with a 427 ci (7.0 L) ZZ427/480 V8 crate motor. The new engine features aluminum heads, four-bolt main caps, forged rotating assembly, and hydraulic roller camshaft. It produces 480 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 490 lb-ft of torque at 3800 rpm. Behind the new motor sits a five-speed manual transmission. The powertrain upgrades are accentuated by a tubular suspension with adjustable coilovers, aftermarket aluminum Rally wheels, and Diamondback Classic redline tires.

Source: V8TV and V8 TV Show (build album)