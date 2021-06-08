1976 Mini with an Audi A3 powertrain

The listing for this 1976 Austin Mini says it was built with the running gear from a 2002 Audi A3. That would mean the little car is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L 20-valve inline-four. The motor produces 148-178 hp (110-132 kW) and 155-173 lb-ft (210-235 Nm) of torque depending on the model. The owner says it produces 30% more power from a stainless steel exhaust and tuned ECU. Either way it produces more than what would have come with the Mini from the factory. Power is sent to all four wheels thanks to the Audi A3’s six-speed manual transmission and Quattro AWD drivetrain.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page