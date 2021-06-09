Toyota MR2 with a 1300 hp Turbo 3S/5S Inline-Four Goes 8.29 sec

Nathan Freke and his Toyota MR2 set a new personal best of 8.298 sec at 172.39 mph at Sanda Pod Raceway despite having an issue shifting into fourth gear. The car is powered by a turbocharged Toyota 3S/5S inline-four and a dog box with a SQS sequential shifter. The motor is built by Nathan’s company Century Motorsport with parts from DP Engine Parts UK. The motor was rebuilt earlier this year and is now making around 1300 horsepower. View how the project came to be in the build thread.

Source: John French