Last year we shared a unique Toyota 86 called “BLWN2J” created for burnout competitions. It is powered by a supercharged Toyota 2JZ-GE inline-six featuring a TBS 6-71 supercharger and a mechanical fuel pump moving methanol. Last year the engine made 430 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque but recently made 528 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque on Westend Performance’s hub dyno.

Source: BLWN2J Toyota 86 FB page