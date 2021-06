Team Vego Motorsport built their BMW E36 race car for time attack. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L S14B20 inline-four mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. The motor is cable of 600 horsepower under maximum boost however in the video below they were testing at a lower boost level. Watch as the team takes the 1000 kg (2204 lb) race car to Adria International Raceway in Adria, Italy for a shakedown test.

Source: 19Bozzy92