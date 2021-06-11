BimmerWorld’s BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo V8 Makes 1110 whp on the Dyno

BimmerWorld has spent four years building “Bergsteiger” BMW E36 race car to compete at Pikes Peak. During that time it was powered by a twin-turbo 4.4 L P63 V8 capable of around 600 horsepower. Enough power for testing but not enough for racing up Pikes Peak. To solve that they turned to Roush Engines to build a twin-turbo 4.4 L P63 V8 capable of a lot more power. The new engine produced 1,110 horsepower and 1,038 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. We can’t wait to see Bergsteiger racing in two weeks at the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Source: BimmerWorld and BimmerWorld FB page