1971 Camaro with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Mikko Viitala and his 1970 Camaro RS competes in the Finnish drift series. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 713 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque on 14 psi of boost. The motor features Wiesco forged pistons, Callies rods, TSP camshaft, Paxton Novi 2200 supercharger, and MaxxECU. A upgraded T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmasters FX850 twin-disc clutch sends power to a 10-bolt 8.5-inch rear end. The Camaro rides on BC Racing adjustable coilovers, custom control arms, D2 six-piston front brakes, and Wilwood four-piston rear brakes. Mikko reduced the car’s weight to 1200 kg (2645 lb) thanks to a custom fiberglass body.

Source: Autoviitala Drift Team FB page and Grumblo