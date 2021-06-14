1977 Celica with a Turbo 1JZ Inline-Six

This 1977 Toyota Celica sold on Bring a Trailer for $38,500. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six featuring a Precision 6262 turbocharger, Supra Store exhaust manifold, 4-inch exhaust, and Fuel Injector Clinic 750 cc injectors fed from an AEM 340 lph fuel pump. It’s controlled through a ECUMaster EMU Black ECU with a Wiring Specialties engine wiring harness. A Gen 3 Supra R154 five-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a limited-slip differential from a Toyota Cressida. Underneath the Celica has an AE86 Corolla front crossmember, Mazda RX-7 FD front disc brakes, and Techno Toy Tuning coilovers and control arms. It rides on a set of Work Equip 15-inch wheels with Nitto Neo Gen tires (205/50) in front and ATR-K Sport tires (245/45) in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer