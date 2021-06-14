Celica GT-Four with a 760+ whp Turbo 3S Inline-Four Goes 9.43 sec

Richard Prydden and his Celica GT-Four visited Santa Pod Raceway and went 9.437 sec at 152.11 mph in the quarter-mile. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S inline-four making 760+ horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features DP Engine Parts pistons and connecting rods, half-filled Gen 5 3S-FE block, Gen 4 3S head, HKS 272 camshafts, upgraded valvetrain, and a Comp CT-R 6871 turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a SQS Racing dogbox with their sequential shifter, welded center diff, and front and rear LSDs.

Source: John French and DP Engine Parts FB page