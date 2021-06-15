Nissan 200SX with a 771 hp Turbo LS1 V8

Paweł Kalotka was preparing his Koala Drift Nissan 200SX for the Drift Open Polish Drift Series. To get the car ready for upcoming event, he sent it to KMS Engine to inspect the turbo 6.3 L LS1 V8 and fix any issues. They also installed a set of 2200 cc injectors and a Garrett GTX45R turbocharger. The engine was already running ported heads and upgraded camshaft and ignition coils. The work paid off as the engine’s output increased to 771 horsepower and 967 Nm (713 lb-ft) of torque on 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost and Warter Racing E85 fuel. They planned on increasing engine rpm and raising boost to 0.9-0.95 bar (13-13.7 psi) but the tires couldn’t handle it on the dyno. You can view a video of the dyno run video in the comments of this Facebook post.

Source: KoalaDT FB page and KMS Engine FB page