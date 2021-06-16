For Sale: 2004 BMW M3 with a S85 V10

This 2004 BMW E46 M3 is for sale on eBay.nl from PROCAR in Zwolle, Netherlands for €79,999 or about $96,110. PROCAR built the car and has 700+ hours into the project. It is powered by a 5.0 L S85 V10 sitting on Vibra-Technics motor mounts. The motor features an Awron standalone ECU, new E60 M5 radiator, VAC Motorsport dry sump kit, Radium fuel system with surge tank, and new bearings, seals, belts, plugs, and injectors. An E9x M3 DCT transmission with a HTG transmission controller sends power through a carbon fiber M4 driveshaft to a rebuilt OS Giken LSD with 3.15 gears. The car rides on an AST 5100 series suspension with an electro-hydraulic steering system and Nankang Ar1 tires. The listing states the car goes 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.7 sec and 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 10 sec.

Source: eBay.nl via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page