2003 Mercedes CLK with a Turbo M104 Inline-Six Makes 953 whp on Dyno

Mårten Stångberg and his Team Lovetap 2003 Mercedes CLK is preparing for upcoming drift events. To get ready they visited Auto-Gruppen in Mellerud, Sweden for a dyno tune. While there Auto-Gruppen persuaded the turbocharged 3.2 L Mercedes M104 inline-six into making 953 hp and 1081 Nm (797 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 2.14 bar (31 psi) of boost from a EFR9180 turbocharger. Mårten will lower the power to around 860 whp while drifting due in part to the engine still using stock pistons. The rest of the engine recipe includes forged rods, block girdle, Autoverdi dry sump, Autoverdi dry sump, and Emtron KV8 ECU.

Source: Auto-Gruppen FB page