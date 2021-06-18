1976 Mini Clubman with a Honda D16

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

Mcgee’s Custom Minis (MCM) used this 1976 Mini Clubman as a development car for almost a decade. Over that time it’s seen several engines and a lot of work. It is now powered by a Honda 1.6 L D16Y1 inline-four sitting on a Minitec tubular subframe. The motor features a modified Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, Skunk2 66 mm throttle body, Wireworx standalone engine harness, and Hondata ECU. A MCM stainless steel header exits into a full 2.25-inch stainless steel exhaust. Power is sent to the front wheels through MCM hybrid chromoly axles. The wagon rides on a set of Avo adjustable shocks with Minisport four-piston calipers with 7.5-inch slotted rotors behind a set of Minilite 13×7 wheels. You can view project’s progress in the build links below.

build album 1 | build album 2 | build album 3 | build album 4

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

1976 Mini Clubman built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

Source: Mcgee’s Custom Minis FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.