1976 Mini Clubman with a Honda D16

Mcgee’s Custom Minis (MCM) used this 1976 Mini Clubman as a development car for almost a decade. Over that time it’s seen several engines and a lot of work. It is now powered by a Honda 1.6 L D16Y1 inline-four sitting on a Minitec tubular subframe. The motor features a modified Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, Skunk2 66 mm throttle body, Wireworx standalone engine harness, and Hondata ECU. A MCM stainless steel header exits into a full 2.25-inch stainless steel exhaust. Power is sent to the front wheels through MCM hybrid chromoly axles. The wagon rides on a set of Avo adjustable shocks with Minisport four-piston calipers with 7.5-inch slotted rotors behind a set of Minilite 13×7 wheels. You can view project’s progress in the build links below.

build album 1 | build album 2 | build album 3 | build album 4

Source: Mcgee’s Custom Minis FB page