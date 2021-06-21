Jay Meagher Builds a Stroked 2JZ-GTE

Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance rebuilt the 2JZ-GTE inline-six in his Supra. Jay upgraded from a 86 mm to 96 mm stroke with a Brian Crower lightweight crank and titanium connecting rods. He also added a set of Manley 9:1 pistons, Brian Crower 275 camshafts, Real Street billet main caps, and Mazworx ported head. This setup resulted in 925 hp and 768 lb-ft of torque with a Precision 7175 Gen 1 turbocharger. The motor gained 250 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. Jay plans to switch to a Precision 7675 turbocharger.

Source: REALSTREETPERFTV