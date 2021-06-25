For Sale: BMW E36 Track Car with a Ford 5.0 L V8

This 1996 BMW E36 328is race car is for sale on FB Marketplace in Cleveland, Ohio for $12,000 or trade. The car is powered by a Ford 5.0 L V8 thanks to E36V8 swap mounts. The engine features DSS forged pistons, Speedmaster I-beam rods, Ford Performance camshaft, World Products aluminum heads, and 70 mm throttle body. A rebuilt WC T5 five-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 3 clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a M3 limited-slip diff with 3.91 gears. The car rides on Bilstein PSS9 coilovers with Eibach springs, Eibach front/rear sway bars, Moog front lower control arms, Wilwood six-piston front brakes, and E36 M3 rear brakes. The exterior features peeling clear coat, several dings, and a few rust spots. While the interior is stripped and features a Corbeau seat, six-point harness, roll cage, and Autometer gauges. You can view a full spec list on the listing.
Engine and drivetrain:
Brand new Ford 5.0 block
New DSS Forged Pistons
New Speedmaster I-Beam Forged Rods
New Ford Performance Cam Shaft
New Lunati double roller timing chain
World Products Aluminum Heads w/beehive springs (high RPM)
New Lunati 1.6:1 Roller-Rockers
GT-40 Upper and Lower Intake
New 70MM Throttle Body
24LB Injectors (Had them flowed to ensure accuracy)
SN95 Fuel Rail
Cold Air Intake
BBK Underdrive Pulleys
A/C, SMOG, and Power Steering Delete
Shorty headers
Custom exhaust 3″
Megasquirt PNP2 ECU on safe street tune
New Painless performance wiring harness
New Triple-Pass Radiator with shroud and dual E-Fan
New 180-Degree Thermostat
New Milodon High Flow Water Pump
New Ford Motorsports Oil Filter relocation kit
New Canton Racing baffled oil pan
New Melling High-Flow oil pump
New Summit Racing coolant expansion tank
New Summit Racing Billet Distributor
New Ford Motorsports plug wires
All ARP Hardware
E36V8.net Engine conversion mounts (gusseted for strength)
Revshift Poly E36 Motor Mounts
Freshly rebuilt World Class T5 transmission!
New Fidanza Lightweight Flywheel
Spec Stage 3 clutch
New Pro-50 Shifter
New McCloud Throwout bearing
New Longacre SS Braided clutch line
New CNC T5 Hydraulic clutch slave cylinder
Custom driveshaft from Henderson Driveline
3.91 M3 LSD
New Bimmerworld Dual Fuel pump fuel starvation kit
Brakes:
Wilwood 6-POT Superlight front Brakes
E36 M3 rear calipers
New DTC-60 front brake pads
DTC-60 Rear brake pads
New BimmerWorld Rear Solid Brass Brake Caliper Guide Bushing Kit
New SS Braided lines
ABS relocation
New Bimmerworld front brake cooling ducts (plates installed, pending ducts/pipes)
Suspension:
Bilstein PSS9 Coilovers
New 550F/650R Eibach Linear Springs
28MM Eibach front Sway bar
21MM Eibach Rear sway bar
New Poly Sway bar bushings
Welded in Swap Bar reinforcements in rear
New Moog front LCAs
Subframe and Trailing Arm Reinforcement plates
Front strut tower weld-in reinforcements
All new poly bushings installed
Ground Control camber plates
SPC Rear camber arms
Interior/Safety:
Stripped Interior
New NRG Hub
New Oreca Steering Wheel
Column Lock/Ignition Key Delete
Switch Panel and Push-Button Ignition
Radio Delete
SS Door Skins
Corbeau Fixed Back Seats on sliders
Auto-Power Bolt-in Roll Cage
Schroth 6-Point harnesses (expired)
New Autometer 2-pod A-Pillar Gauge Pod
New Innovate LC-2 AF/R Gauge
New Autometer Oil Temp Gauge
Radio delete 3 gauge pot
New Autometer Water Temp Gauge
New Autometer Oil Pressure Gauge
New Autometer Voltage Gauge
New Raptor Shift Light
Exterior:
E36 M3 front bumper (needs painted)
Rolled Fenders
E36 hitch to pull track day trailer
Rubber:
RSR 17×8 Wheels with 235/40R17 Hankook V12 (Like New)
Apex 17×9 wheels with Brand New 255/40R/17 Nitto NT01
Source: Facebook Marketplace