For Sale: BMW E36 Track Car with a Ford 5.0 L V8

This 1996 BMW E36 328is race car is for sale on FB Marketplace in Cleveland, Ohio for $12,000 or trade. The car is powered by a Ford 5.0 L V8 thanks to E36V8 swap mounts. The engine features DSS forged pistons, Speedmaster I-beam rods, Ford Performance camshaft, World Products aluminum heads, and 70 mm throttle body. A rebuilt WC T5 five-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 3 clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a M3 limited-slip diff with 3.91 gears. The car rides on Bilstein PSS9 coilovers with Eibach springs, Eibach front/rear sway bars, Moog front lower control arms, Wilwood six-piston front brakes, and E36 M3 rear brakes. The exterior features peeling clear coat, several dings, and a few rust spots. While the interior is stripped and features a Corbeau seat, six-point harness, roll cage, and Autometer gauges. You can view a full spec list on the listing.

Engine and drivetrain:

Brand new Ford 5.0 block

New DSS Forged Pistons

New Speedmaster I-Beam Forged Rods

New Ford Performance Cam Shaft

New Lunati double roller timing chain

World Products Aluminum Heads w/beehive springs (high RPM)

New Lunati 1.6:1 Roller-Rockers

GT-40 Upper and Lower Intake

New 70MM Throttle Body

24LB Injectors (Had them flowed to ensure accuracy)

SN95 Fuel Rail

Cold Air Intake

BBK Underdrive Pulleys

A/C, SMOG, and Power Steering Delete

Shorty headers

Custom exhaust 3″

Megasquirt PNP2 ECU on safe street tune

New Painless performance wiring harness

New Triple-Pass Radiator with shroud and dual E-Fan

New 180-Degree Thermostat

New Milodon High Flow Water Pump

New Ford Motorsports Oil Filter relocation kit

New Canton Racing baffled oil pan

New Melling High-Flow oil pump

New Summit Racing coolant expansion tank

New Summit Racing Billet Distributor

New Ford Motorsports plug wires

All ARP Hardware

E36V8.net Engine conversion mounts (gusseted for strength)

Revshift Poly E36 Motor Mounts

Freshly rebuilt World Class T5 transmission!

New Fidanza Lightweight Flywheel

Spec Stage 3 clutch

New Pro-50 Shifter

New McCloud Throwout bearing

New Longacre SS Braided clutch line

New CNC T5 Hydraulic clutch slave cylinder

Custom driveshaft from Henderson Driveline

3.91 M3 LSD

New Bimmerworld Dual Fuel pump fuel starvation kit



Brakes:

Wilwood 6-POT Superlight front Brakes

E36 M3 rear calipers

New DTC-60 front brake pads

DTC-60 Rear brake pads

New BimmerWorld Rear Solid Brass Brake Caliper Guide Bushing Kit

New SS Braided lines

ABS relocation

New Bimmerworld front brake cooling ducts (plates installed, pending ducts/pipes)



Suspension:

Bilstein PSS9 Coilovers

New 550F/650R Eibach Linear Springs

28MM Eibach front Sway bar

21MM Eibach Rear sway bar

New Poly Sway bar bushings

Welded in Swap Bar reinforcements in rear

New Moog front LCAs

Subframe and Trailing Arm Reinforcement plates

Front strut tower weld-in reinforcements

All new poly bushings installed

Ground Control camber plates

SPC Rear camber arms



Interior/Safety:

Stripped Interior

New NRG Hub

New Oreca Steering Wheel

Column Lock/Ignition Key Delete

Switch Panel and Push-Button Ignition

Radio Delete

SS Door Skins

Corbeau Fixed Back Seats on sliders

Auto-Power Bolt-in Roll Cage

Schroth 6-Point harnesses (expired)

New Autometer 2-pod A-Pillar Gauge Pod

New Innovate LC-2 AF/R Gauge

New Autometer Oil Temp Gauge

Radio delete 3 gauge pot

New Autometer Water Temp Gauge

New Autometer Oil Pressure Gauge

New Autometer Voltage Gauge

New Raptor Shift Light



Exterior:

E36 M3 front bumper (needs painted)

Rolled Fenders

E36 hitch to pull track day trailer



Rubber:

RSR 17×8 Wheels with 235/40R17 Hankook V12 (Like New)

Apex 17×9 wheels with Brand New 255/40R/17 Nitto NT01