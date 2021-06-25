VW Jetta Mk4 with an Audi Turbo Inline-Five

Kraftwerx Auto is a company in Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada that modifies and repairs Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. An example of their work is this Mk4 Jetta GLI. Under the hood they installed a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (07K) inline-five from an Audi TT RS. They paired that to an Audi six-speed transmission with a Southbend clutch and a 4Motion all-wheel drivetrain. The car rides on Bilstein PSS9 coilovers and Porsche wheels (18×8, 18×10) covering Brembo 17Z six-piston calipers on ECS R32 330 mm rotors in front and Porsche rear disc brakes.

Source: Kraftwerx Auto FB page (build album)