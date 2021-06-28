1972 Datsun 240Z with a Chevy V8

James Smith visited Jay Leno’s Garage to share his 1972 Datsun 240Z. James explains he purchased the car for $1,000 with a Chevy small-block V8, three-speed transmission, and the top removed. Over time he rebuilt the 350 ci Chevy V8 with forged internals, upgraded camshaft, and is now making around 300 horsepower. He also installed a four-speed automatic transmission and refined the body work around the removed top. Listen to James explain the project to Jay before he takes it for a test drive.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage