Bjørnar Eskedal has been building a custom 1700 cc inline-six from Suzuki motorcycle inline-four engines. He made the head and camshafts from Suzuki GSX-R 1100 parts and the block, crank, and cylinders from GSX 1100 parts. We are happy to report Bjørnar is finished building the motor and started it for the first time. The motor is running on an IgniTech ECU and features 12.5:1 compression. After the summer he plans on installing the motor into a motorcycle frame.

