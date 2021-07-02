2005 Lotus Elise with a 2GR-FE V6

This 2005 Lotus Elise is powered by a Toyota 3.5 L 2GR-FE V6 running on a Frankenstein Motorworks tuned ECU. They also installed an E153 five-speed transmission with a Fidanza aluminum lightweight flywheel and Southbend clutch. The powertrain was installed using Monekywrench Racing engine and transmission mounts, axle and hubs kit, and shift linkage. The suspension features Nitron Street Series 2 coilovers, Titan Quick turn steering rack, and Elise shop ball joints. A set of Konig Dial In 15-inch wheels with Achilles ATR K Sport tires (250/50r15, 245/50r15). The exterior features a 2010 Exige body and GRP aluminum side skirts.

Source: eBay and Lotus Talk via ESD reader