Ford XR6 Turbo with a 1100+ hp Turbo LSx V8

Luke Oxley from FullBoost visited Fadel Wadzy at Meck-Tech Auto Care in Melbourne, VIC, Australia to talk about his Ford XR6 Turbo. These cars come from the factory with a turbocharged Barra inline-six however Fadel chose to use a turbocharged 6.6 L LSx V8. The motor features a LQ9 iron block, 403 ci stroker kit, CNC ported L98 heads, 232/234 115 camshaft, Aeroflow 88 mm turbocharger, and custom exhaust manifolds. The engine makes 1105 horsepower to the hubs on 21 psi of boost. Behind the motor sits a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission with a TCE converter, TrueTrac LSD with 3.46 gears, and billet axles. Unfortunately the car was stolen shortly after the video/dyno session. Hopefully it will be recovered.

Source: Meck and FullBoost