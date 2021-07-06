1979 Bronco Ranger XLT with a Coyote V8

This 1979 Ford Bronco Ranger XLT sold on Bring a Trailer for $213,000. The SUV visited Exoticar in Los Angeles, California for a powertrain swap. There they installed a 5.0 L Coyote V8, 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, Atlas dual-range transfer case, and 9-inch rear end. The Bronco rides on Fox shocks and a set of 15-inche wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A 33×12.5-inch tires covering Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. The exterior features chrome bumpers, removable black hardtop, power rear window, and green paint by East Coast Rover Co. of Rockland, Maine. All told the previous owner claims $260,000 in work invoices completed from 2019-2020.

Source: Bring a Trailer