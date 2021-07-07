For Sale: Custom 1967 Bronco with a Supercharged 502 ci V8

This custom 1967 Ford Bronco will be auctioned at Mecum in Monterey, California on August 12-14. Rising out the hood is a Childs & Albert supercharger with two Demon carburetors on top of a 502 ci V8. The motor also features Brodix heads, Comp camshaft, 10:1 compression pistons, and 2.5-inch headers. A Turbo 400 automatic transmission sends power to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a Art Morrison custom chassis with Mustang II spindles, rack and pinion steering, and 4-link rear suspension. The Bronco rides on a set of Budnik wheels covering Baer disc brakes front and rear. The interior features custom leather upholstery by M&M Hot Rods Interiors in Holy Pond, Alabama along with Vintage Air system, billet steering wheel, Autometer Pro Comp gauges, and custom shifter.

Source: Mecum via AutoEvolution