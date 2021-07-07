Turbo L28 Inline-Six Makes 401 hp on Dyno

Datsun Europe and their Datsun 280Z visited KMS Engine in Henryków-Urocze, Poland for some engine work and dyno. The turbocharged L28E inline-six features a stock bottom-end, MN47 head, MLS head gasket, ARP head bolts, and custom intake and exhaust manifolds. It also uses an AEM methanol injection system, Audi drive-by-wire throttle body, and Audi ignition coils. The engine made 401 hp and 581 Nm (428 lb-ft) of torque on 1.25 bar (18.1 psi) of boost on a GTX3076R turbocharger and Ecumaster EMU ECU. Datsun Europe’s next step is to install a Subaru R180 differential with 3.54 gears.

Source: Datsun Europe FB page and KMS Engine FB page via Piotr