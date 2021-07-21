For Sale: 1986 Camaro with a LS7 V8

This 1986 Camaro is for sale on eBay in San Angelo, Texas for $89,995. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 with a Champion Cooling LS conversion dual pass radiator. A ceramic coated stainless steel exhaust leads to an XForce Varex muffler which allows adjustment of exhaust volume. The drivetrain features a Extreme Automatics 4L80e with 2.97/1.57/1.00/.75 gear ratios, Circle D torque converter, and Gear Vendors overdrive controlled by a PCS TCM2800 transmission control module. The seller states the combo acts like a six-speed or five-speed (skips 2nd) depending on selected mode. From there a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a Auburn LSD. The Camaro rides on adjustable coilovers and factory steering box. A set of Cray wheels (20×10, 20×12.5) with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (265/30ZR20, 335/25ZR20) cover Baer six-piston brakes with 14-inch rotors front and back. The body features Stinger fiberglass hood, bumpers, fenders, and rear quarters.

Source: eBay via Carscoops