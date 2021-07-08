BMW E34 with a LS3 V8 Update

Last year we shared a BMW E34 receiving a big upgrade at MGarage in Tarnobrzeg, Poland. All the work is now complete and the lucky owner has been enjoying the V8-powered sedan. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 featuring a BTR Stage 4 camshaft, BTR upgraded springs and pushrods, Fast LSXR intake, and 102 mm throttle body. The combination produced 523 hp (390 kW) and 671 Nm (495 ft-lb) of torque tuned by Turbo Lamik on a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. Behind the V8 sits a PMC Motorsport adapter bolted to GS6-53DZ HGD six-speed manual transmission from a BMW E60 530D. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW E34 M5 diff and subframe with E34 540i axles.

Source: SRX Dragonette LS3 FB page and SRX