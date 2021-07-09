Crown Victoria with a Twin-Turbo 27.0 L Meteor V12 Starts for First Time

Daniel Werner continues to make progress on his wild Meteor Interceptor project. The unique vehicle revolves around a 27.0 L Rolls Royce Meteor V12 on a custom chassis with a 2006 Crown Vic Interceptor body. The goal is to make around 2,500 hp and 5,160 lb-ft of torque on 1.8-2.0 bar (26-29 psi) of boost from two BorgWarner S500SX turbochargers. The unique vehicle was rolled outside so they could start the massive V12. This is the first time they started the motor since being installed in the car.

