1969 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Mercedes V8 and E63 AMG Drivetrain

Shep and Slater from The Anarchy Garage turned a rusted 1969 Mustang shell that had been sitting for 20+ years into a very unique creation. The team corrected and combined the classic body with the underpinnings from a 2012 Mercedes E63 AMG. The car is now powered by a twin-turbo 5.5 L M157 V8 making 721 horsepower and 1200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain features an AMG Speedshift MCT seven-speed automatic transmission sending power to the AMG rear end upgraded with a Quaife limited-slip differential. The car rides on a E63 AMG front and rear subframes with six-piston front brakes, four-piston rear brakes, and a set of Judd 19-inch wheels. Since the car would be driven a lot, they carried over the seats, dash, center console, and steering wheel from the E63 AMG. The project cost the company around £24,000 or about $33,000 to build. You watch the car’s build on The Anarchy Garage channel.

Source: The Anarchy Garage FB page and Officially Gassed via Crossbred Heart FB page