Toyota AE86 with a Ferrari V8

Last year we shared Uruguayan drifter Fernando Montero and his Toyota AE86 powered by a 402 hp supercharged 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. This year Fernando set out to rebuild his AE86 as a tribute to Ryan Tuerck’s GT4586. So out went the supercharged 3S-GE and in went a 4.3 L F136 V8 from a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. When complete the motor will be stroked to 4.5 liters and produce around 550 horsepower. You can follow the project’s progress on @perfect_ae86.

Source: Trueno Gts Uruguay FB page via Crossbred Heart FB page