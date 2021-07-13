1990 Miata with a 1200 hp Supercharged V8

Peter Chavez owns a very powerful 1990 Mazda Miata. Poking out of the hood is a supercharged 445 ci LSx V8 built by Hustler Race Engines capable of 1200 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a Callies crank, RaceTec pistons, Callies Ultra Enforcer rods, Herbert custom camshaft, Late Model Engines (LME) Black Label heads, Procharger F1-X supercharger, and Holley Dominator ECU. An ATI Turbo 400 automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end sitting under a four-link rear suspension. Peter’s best quarter-mile is a 7.97 sec at 178 mph.

Source: Procharged Miata and Holley