Jon Sowden from Strange Workshop in Auckland, New Zealand is giving new life to a customer’s Datsun 240Z. Jon has already installed a Nissan S15 rear chassis and R33 GTR rear end. The build series will follow Jon as he swaps a Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six and T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. In the first video Jon explains the project and test fits the engine and transmission. The second video shows Jon making a set of custom engine mounts.

Source: ProAm-Garage