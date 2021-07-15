AWD Civic with a 650 hp Turbo K20

Civic EK9 with a turbo K20 inline-four and AWD drivetrain

This Honda Civic Type R (EK9) is no longer powered by a 1.6 L B16 inline-four. The engine bay now holds a turbocharged K20 inline-four featuring forged internals, Skunk2 camshafts and intake, mechanical fuel pump, and Haltech Elite 2500 T running on a Racing Circuits wiring harnesses. The combo makes 650 hp on 21 psi (1.4 bar) of boost tuned by TPW Engineering on E85 fuel. The motor is paired with a Quaife sequential transmission and AWD drivetrain.

Source: TPW Engineering FB page via Haltech FB page

