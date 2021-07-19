AWD Golf with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five on Dyno

It’s been a year since we last saw Joe Bristow’s unique VW Golf Mk3 called Golvo. In that time he’s been busy upgrading the car for more power. The car is still powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo inline-five featuring a S60 block, Wiseco pistons, Pauter rods, ported head, and custom intake/exhaust manifolds. However over the last nine months Joe installed a Xona Rotor turbocharger, solid lifter valvetrain, 3.5-inch exhaust, and MaxxECU. He also swapped to a Quaife QKE45Z AWD sequential transmission. Can’t wait to see how the changes help at the track.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf

