Custom Evo 8 with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8 Makes 1641 hp on Dyno

Przemysław Komar and his Evo 8 race car visited Materialmord Racing in Schneverdingen, Germany for some dyno time. While there the twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 made 1,641 horsepower and 2,004 Nm (1,478 lb-ft) of torque. The motor is paired with a 4WD drivetrain featuring a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission, modified GMC Syclone/Typhoon transfer case, modified GM front differential, and 12-bolt rear end. You can read more details on the car in Dragzine’s article.

Source: EVO VIII V8 FB page and Niemcewicz Racing via Piotr