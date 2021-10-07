1988 Toyota MR2 with a Honda K20A2

Lawrence Selly found this 1988 Toyota MR2 in rough shape and spent four years rebuilding it. The engine bay now holds a 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four from a Civic Type R (EP3) itting on Hux Racing mounts. The motor features a rebuilt top end, modified Honda exhaust manifold, Doctronic ECU, Cometic head gasket, ARP head bolts, and modified Mitsubishi Pajero 2.8 air filter box. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Civic Type R six-speed manual transmission with Stage 2 clutch, custom axles, EP3 Type R inner CVs, and MR2 outer CVs. The car rides on KYB shocks with 35 mm lowering springs and stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston calipers in front and stock brakes in back. . A set of 3SDM 0.05 wheels (16×8+25, 16×9+20) hold Toyo 205/45 tires in front and Nankang 245/45 tires in back.

Source: Woodsport (build thread)