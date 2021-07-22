For Sale: Roadster Shop 1965 Mustang with a Supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

This 1965 Mustang called “Vapor” is for sale via Roadster Shop who build the car in 2018. The Mustang rides on their Fast Track IRS chassis and Forgeline RB1 one-piece wheels (18×9.5, 19×12) covering Baer Extreme six-piston brakes with 14-inch rotors. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 785 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a T56 six-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. View more photos of the project in the build album.

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

1965 Mustang Vapor built by Roadster Shop with a supercharged Coyote V8

Source: Roadster Shop FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.