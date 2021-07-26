1982 Jeep Scrambler with a Hemi V8

This 1982 Jeep Scrambler CJ-8 was listed on Bring a Trailer but with a high bid of $61,000 did not sell. The Jeep is powered by a 5.7 L Hemi V8 crate motor paired with a custom exhaust. Behind the motor is a 545RFE five-speed automatic transmission and 241OR two-speed transfer case. Power is sent to all wheels through Dana 44 axles with electronic locking differentials. The Jeep rides on a Throttle Down Kustoms (TDK) frame with Teraflex springs and shocks, PSC steering box, and Quadratec 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer