Tommy Frantzen and his unique 1956 Chevy 150 recently completed the grueling Street Week Sweden 2021. The car was built at Tommy’s company Frantzen Racing in Gan, Norway with a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six. He paired the Japanese motor with a BMW six-speed transmission and Moser 12-bolt rear end. Watch him compete at multiple tracks below.

Source: Frantzen Racing FB page and Dyno Channel