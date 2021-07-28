For Sale: 1936 Ford with a Chevy 350 ci V8

This 1936 Ford coupe if for sale on Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri for $89,900. The car rides on the factory frame with a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and power front disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 350 ci Chevy V8 with Borla fuel injection stacks and FAST EFI controller. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a TCI controller sends power to an 8-inch rear end. The interior features a Vintage AC system with hidden controls, Stewart Warner gauges, tilt steering column, hidden sound system, custom door cards, and wool carpeting.

Source: Classic Car Studio