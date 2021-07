Dyno Channel brought their BMW E36 to Engdahl Motorsport for a dyno tune. The car was built by both using a turbocharged Volvo B5244S4 inline-five (stock internals), 330d ZF transmission, and E34 differential. Their original goal was to make around 400 whp and they ended the dyno session making 465 whp (not in video) on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost.

Source: Dyno Channel and @dyno_channel