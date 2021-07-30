Toyota MR2 with a 920 whp Turbo K24

Goran Prentoski built and owns a very fast second generation Toyota MR2 (SW20). In the back of the car sits a turbocharged 2.4 L Honda K24 inline-four mated to a Quaife sequential transmission. The motor features a lot of goodies including a Skunk 2 intake manifold, Precision PT6875 Gen 2 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 1500 ECU. It was tuned by Just Engine Management and makes 920 horsepower (686 kW) to the wheels at 30 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Watch Goran and his MR2 compete at 2021 Drag Battle at Cootamundra Airport in Cootamundra, Australia.

Source: Motive Video