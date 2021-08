Eariler this year we shared improvements made by VHTRacing on their 1980 Toyota Starlet race car. The team is constantly seeking to improve power production from the high-revving 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four. The motor is paired with a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission and quick-change rear axle. Watch as they put their hard work to good use at the 2021 Trento-Bondone Hill Climb in Italy.

Source: VHTRacing