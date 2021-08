A few months ago we shared the wild 2021 Dodge Ram TRX being built by Hennessey Performance. They replaced the factory supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 with a supercharged 426 ci (7.0 L) Hellephant V8. The swap gifted the truck with 865 horsepower and 912 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels on 93 octane fuel. With the swap complete and dyno tuned, the truck’s next step was Pennzoil Proving Ground for a test drive.

Source: Hennessey Performance via Carscoops