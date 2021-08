This custom 1932 Ford truck is for sale at Sussex Speedshop in the UK for £39,500 ($55,015). The company built the truck on a custom tubular chassis with a twin-turbo LSx V8. The motor produces 550 hp on 14 psi of boost with a Canems ECU. The drivetrain features a TH400 automatic transmission built by John Sleath, Hauser driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD. The truck rides on a set of Basset NASCAR 15×15-inch wheels with Hooiser tires.

Source: Sussex Speedshop FB page