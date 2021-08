This Toyota MR2 (ZZW30) was built by TypeMR in Belfast, UK. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L K20 inline-four making 500 horsepower and tuned by Gsport Cars. The motor features a BC 92 mm crankshaft, JE pistons, turbo camshaft, and Borgwarner EFR8374 turbocharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission and TypeMR axles.

Source: TypeMR FB page and Drift Games