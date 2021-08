Last year we shared Marcin Więcławski‘s unique Project Poldożer drift machine. The project uses a Polonez Caro which was originally built by Fabryka Samochodów Osobowych (FSO) and is based on the Fiat 125p. Poking out of the hood is a supercharged 2.5 L Opel V6 (GM 54° V6) producing around 300 horsepower. Watch Marcin compete at Motopark Koszalin in Koszalin, Poland for the Drift Open Series.

Source: Project Poldożer FB page and DriftCam – Kamil Drzewiecki