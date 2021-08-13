1966 Mustang with a Supercharged Coyote V8

JH Restorations built this 1966 Mustang called “ShockR” at their company in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The project debuted at SEMA 2018 with a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 Edelbrock crate motor producing 785 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. The motor features balanced and forged crank, Mahle forged pistons, Manley H-beam rods, 60 lb/hr injectors, Edelbrock supercharger with Eaton TVS R2650 rotors. A Bowler Stage 2 T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power through a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end. The Mustang rides on Detroit Speed’s Aluma-Frame front suspension and QUADRALink rear suspension with a QA1 Proma Star double-adjustable coilovers. Baer disc brakes sit behind a set of Forgeline Grunge wheels (18×10, 19×12). JH Restorations stretched the body four inches and dropped weight with carbon fiber doors, fenders, nose, hood, and trunk lid.

Source: JH Restorations FB page, Forgeline, and Kruzin USA