For Sale: 1999 Ford Ranger with a Supercharged BMW Inline-Six

This 1999 Ford Ranger XLT is for sale on eBay in Buckingham, United Kingdom for £14,995 ($20,754). The truck is powered by a supercharged 2.5 L BMW M50 inline-six making 300 horsepower. The motor features a Vortech V2 supercharger, larger injectors, AEM fuel pressure regulator, custom stainless steel exhaust, and VEMS ECU. A BMW ZF manual transmission with a new clutch is paired with a two-piece driveshaft and 8.8-inch rear end with a LSD. The truck rides on a notched chassis and a DJM lowering kit with upper/lower control arms, springs, and custom rose jointed traction bars.

Source: eBay.co.uk and Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page