1977 Bronco with a Cummins 4BT

This 1977 Ford Bronco was built by Tumblin Offroad & Performance in Laurens, South Carolina. The compact SUV is now powered by a 3.9 L Cummins 4BT diesel inline-four and 47RH four-speed automatic transmission. The Bronco rides on a 3.5-inch suspension lift with 15×10-inch wheels holding Yokahoma MT 33/12.5 R15 tires. The body sits on a 1.5-inch lift and coated in “Ford Skylight” paint. The interior features a custom brown leather upholstery with a Tuffy center console.

Source: Tumblin Offroad & Performance